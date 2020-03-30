FEMA provides a 120-day grade period for National Flood Insurance Program

HOUSTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is extending the grace period to renew flood insurance policies from 30 to 120 days. This move is to provide relief to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) customers who may be experiencing financial hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension applies to flood insurance policies with an expiration date between February 13 to June 15.

Customers will have 120 days after the policy expiration date to review, and there will be no lapse in coverage, according to FEMA. Typically, customers have a 30-day grace period to renew policies.

“FEMA understands the sense of urgency related to financial hardships and wants to be proactive,” said David Maurstad, deputy associate administrator of FEMA’s Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration, who oversees the NFIP. “We want to make sure that policyholders don’t have to worry that their policy will lapse during the spring flood season or into the start of hurricane season. We hope this extension will give policyholders some peace of mind and allow them extra time to renew their policies to ensure they are covered should a flood loss occur.”

To renew flood insurance policies or resolve an underpayment, policyholders can contact their insurance carriers or call the National Flood Insurance Program Call Center at (877)336-2627.