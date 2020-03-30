Ask 2: Are golf courses included in the mandatory closures?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Are golf courses included in the mandatory closures?

The answer: Golf courses in Harris County are allowed to stay open, but driving ranges must close, according to the county’s website.

The use of shared gear and equipment such as golf carts, rakes and flagsticks is not allowed.

Players must take their own equipment and follow the social distancing recommendation.

Residents of Harris County who have any questions relating to the stay-home-work-safe order issued by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo can email their questions to stayhome@cjo.hctx.net.

