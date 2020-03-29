Texas state troopers set up screening for travelers flying in from New Orleans, tri-state area

HOUSTON – In addition to TSA agents, travelers will now be greeted by Texas state troopers at Houston airports once they land.

The new order began Saturday at noon. This move is part of Governor Greg Abbott's executive order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

"Those entering an airport (from) either in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut will be subject to a mandatory quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their stay in Texas, whichever is shorter," said Abbot, who also included travelers from New Orleans.

Those areas represent the highest courts of confirmed cases in the U.S.

State troopers are going to screen passengers as they deplane in Houston to determine if they are subject to the orders, said DPS Trooper Craig Cummings.

Cummings said travelers coming from those specific areas are required to fill out a form handed out by troopers. Travelers must provide their name, phone number, date of birth, license number, flight information, and a home address for a random follow up by a state trooper.

The form is located on the Texas Department of Public Safety's website.

"Our DPS special agents will randomly go out and check the locations that the travelers report on the form to make sure they are in compliance," Cummings said.

Violators could face up to a $1,000 fine or spend up to 180 days in jail.

“We are hoping everyone is complying, so those penalties are not used,” Cummings said.