HCSO: Driver faces charges after abandoning passenger critically injured in high-speed crash

HOUSTON – A driver faces charges after abandoning a passenger critically injured in a high-speed crash, an official with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities received a call reporting the crash around 10:05 p.m. Saturday. The incident happened in the 14100 of block of Laterna Lane, near Highway 6 in southwest Houston, officials said.

Investigators said a driver in a Ford Mustang sped down a residential roadway at a high rate of speed before careening into three parked cars, pinning the Mustang underneath a truck and trapping the car’s front seat passenger inside the vehicle.

HCSO Sgt. Dashana Cheek said the driver sped down the street so fast that the impact from the crash sent the vehicles sideways.

Immediately following the crash, the driver got out of the vehicle, stripped the tags off the car and fled the scene, abandoning the passenger pinned inside, Cheek said.

Witnesses at the scene pursued the driver and held him at the scene until deputies arrived, Cheek said.

The passenger was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition with a serious head injury, Cheek said.

The driver will face charges for failure to stop and render aid and is also being investigated for DWI.