Coronavirus cases in Texas update: 500 more cases added Sunday, state now has 2,552 total cases

Texas reported 500 more cases of the new coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of known cases to 2,552. Nearly half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.

The state records 445 cases in Harris County — an increase of 94% from the number of cases in the county on Saturday. Dallas County saw an additional 72 cases, which is an increase of around 20%.

There were 7 more deaths reported in Texas for a total of 34. Dallas County reported 2 additional deaths. Harris County, Denton County, Brazos County, Williamson County and Van Zandt County reported 1 additional death each.

As of Sunday, 25,483 tests have been run in Texas. This is an increase of 223 tests from Saturday’s total. The Tribune reported yesterday that many who have gotten tested are waiting as long as 10 days for results. — Mandi Cai

How many tests are available in Texas?

Gov. Greg Abbott said March 16 that he expected the state to be able to test 10,000 people weekly.

Seth Christensen, a spokesman for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said on March 26 the state had received 15,000 test kits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and it is expecting another shipment of 15,000 test kits by March 28. Each kit can test one person, he said.

The Trump administration also said that almost 2 million tests would be available to some 2,000 commercial labs across the U.S. by March 21. According to the American Clinical Laboratory Association, its commercial lab members — which include ARUP, BioReference Laboratories, LabCorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, and Sonic Healthcare — reported having conducted a total 405,000 tests as of March 25, including 67,000 completed tests for March 25.

It’s unclear if commercial labs in Texas have received any of the 2 million tests Trump promised for the nation.

Do I qualify?

According to Texas Health and Human Services, it’s up to your doctor to decide if you should be tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. People who need help finding doctors can call 2-1-1 to find low- or no-cost providers in their area.

But meeting with a doctor and exhibiting some of COVID-19’s common symptoms, like fever, cough and shortness of breath, does not guarantee you’ll be tested at one of the 10 public health labs in Texas.

Even as demand for testing has increased, public and federal labs continue to prioritize testing Texans who meet the following criteria:

High-risk patients

Hospital patients with COVID-19 symptoms

Health care workers who’ve been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive for the new coronavirus

Patients with recent travel history in areas that have been affected by the disease

Where can I get tested?

Texans can be tested in public health labs, private clinics or hospitals. A doctor can determine if a patient qualifies for a public health lab test by using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Houston and El Paso are some of the cities that recently set up drive-through testing, but access to many of these sites remains limited.