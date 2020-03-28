Tropical Smoothie Cafe donating 100,000 smoothies to healthcare workers, first responders

HOUSTON – In an effort to support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national smoothie chain, announced it would donate 100,000 smoothies nationwide to healthcare workers and first responders.

"In cafes across the country, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe family is working tirelessly to support our local communities, which are currently facing unprecedented hardship," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "Our safety is dependent upon the selfless, hard work of our local healthcare workers and first responders and we want to help them in any way we can.”

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 830 locations nationwide, including at least 15 locations in the greater Houston area.