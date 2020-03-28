Montgomery County issues stay at home order

Montgomery County issued a “Stay home, stop the spread” order Friday. The order went into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m. and is in place until April 12.

All residents will be ordered to stay a home except for essential activities. To see which business or activity is essential in the county, click here.

As part of the stay home order, Montgomery County has issued a county-wide curfew from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew will be in effect beginning overnight going into Saturday and will continue till April 12.

Only "essential" personnel, defined in the order, who need to travel within the county will be exempt from the curfew order.

People who need medical care are also exempt from the order.