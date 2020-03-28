2 people dead in Texas City, officials say

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Two people are dead and three others were injured Saturday morning in a series of incidents in Texas City.

Investigators are currently working at least two crime scenes, which they believe are connected to one another, officials said.

Around 4 a.m., the first call came in reporting several people were shot at an apartment complex in the 400 Block of 5th Avenue North. Police said one person at the apartment complex was fatally shot.

Another victim arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. According to police, two more people are being treated at area hospitals.

Later Saturday morning, police responded to a car wreck on 4th Avenue South. Investigators discovered the driver dead inside the car with a gunshot wound. Police said they believe the incident is connected to the apartment shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.