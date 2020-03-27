Which tolls are waived on Harris County toll roads during stay-at-home order?

HOUSTON – To assist those who still need to travel during the Harris County Stay Home-Work Safe order, the Commissioners Court ordered tolls to be waived on Harris County toll roads through April 3, when the stay-at-home order expires.

But that doesn’t mean that all tolls will be waived across the county. There are exceptions.

HCTRA-managed toll roads will be free through April 3.

Only toll roads managed by the Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA) will be toll-free through April 3. Tolls on roads managed by the other regional toll road operators remain enforced.

Within Harris County, the notable exception to the waiver is the Grand Parkway. It is managed by TxDot.

Toll roads in Fort Bend County are managed by the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority (FBCTRA). In Harris County, HOT lanes on IH 45, US 290 and US 59 are all operated by METRO. These, too, are not included in the waiver.