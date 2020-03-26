Houston awaits federal delivery of PPE and test kits needed to keep coronavirus test sites open

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday he was still waiting on a delivery of much needed supplies from FEMA that he says was supposed to arrive Tuesday.

“We are definitely operating on short supply. Whether or not we’ll be able to continue tomorrow is very problematic,” Turner said during a news conference today.

Dr. David Persse with the Houston Heath Department said the community-based testing sites were low on personal protective equipment for workers and swabs to take samples.

“We were told delivery would be regular, but so far that routine isn’t routine yet,” Persse said.

Late Wednesday afternoon, after being contacted by KPRC 2, a spokesman for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, which distributes federal supplies to cities and states acknowledged the supplies would not arrive today but were on the way.

An order of PPE was being shipped Thursday to arrive on Saturday, Seth Christensen said.

He added 15,000 test kits were shipped today and will arrive on Friday.