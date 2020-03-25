Local businesses force to temporarily close after stay-home-work-safe order

HOUSTON – Some businesses in Harris County are preparing to temporarily close their doors following the stay-home-work-safe order.

“It’s been so slow, so slow,” said Stephen Hananel, owner of Salon Stephan.

Hananel said that the past few weeks have been difficult with concerns over the coronavirus and at midnight on Tuesday, everything will change.

“We will close," Hananel said. “I never thought it would come to that.”

For at least the next 10 days some businesses will have to cease operations under the Harris County stay-home-work-safe order in an attempt to slow the curve.

“This is incredibly complex, it is messy," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “We’ve been working around the clock for several days to get this right.”

According to county officials, residents are ordered to stay home unless participating in essential activities or working for an essential business.

The order will last until April 3.

Under the order, grocery stores, banks and hospitals are some of the businesses that will remain open. You can visit a restaurant if utilizing the drive-thru or a to-go order. Public parks will be open but no playground benches or basketball courts may be used. Churches in Harris County will be allowed to do online services.

Some of the businesses that will have to temporarily close include fitness centers, concert halls, taverns, bowling alleys and hair and nail salons.

Stephanie Bryant said that as a hair stylist, her plan is to book as many clients as possible before the temporary closure begins.

“When you are self-employed, when you work you get paid and when you don’t work, you don’t get paid,” Bryant said.