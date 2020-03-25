75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

75ºF

Local News

Hawaii briefly under tsunami watch after 7.5 M quake strikes off coast of Russia

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Tags: World, Russia, Earthquake, Hawaii, National, tsunami
photo

HOUSTON – Hawaii was briefly under a tsunami watch Tuesday night after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck near the Kuril Islands of Russia.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at depth of about 35 miles.

This is the second time in just over a month that a major earthquake struck near the Kuril Islands. On Feb. 13, a magnitude 6.9 quake reportedly occurred at a depth of 143 km.

See an interactive map here.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: