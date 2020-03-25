Hawaii briefly under tsunami watch after 7.5 M quake strikes off coast of Russia

HOUSTON – Hawaii was briefly under a tsunami watch Tuesday night after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck near the Kuril Islands of Russia.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at depth of about 35 miles.

The tsunami watch for Hawaii has been cancelled.



"Sea level readings from the nearest two deep-ocean dart gauges now confirm there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii although some small sea level changes may occur." - Pacific Tsunami Warning Center — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) March 25, 2020

This is the second time in just over a month that a major earthquake struck near the Kuril Islands. On Feb. 13, a magnitude 6.9 quake reportedly occurred at a depth of 143 km.

See an interactive map here.