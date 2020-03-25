Girl, 7, shot in stomach in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized after being shot in the stomach Tuesday night in southeast Houston, police said.
The shooting was reported at 9:04 p.m. in the 8500 block of Broadway Street.
The girl’s condition is unknown. Police said robbery suspects were chasing a victim and fired at the person but the bullet struck the child.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
