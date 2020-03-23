These Texas museums offer educational programming for kiddos holed up at home

The coronavirus pandemic has closed schools throughout the state. Now, Texas museums are stepping up to help educate and entertain kiddos stuck inside. Here are 6 Texas museums offering educational experiences you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

Children’s Museum of Houston

The Children’s Museum of Houston rolled out an extensive lineup of children’s programming after it temporarily closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. From instructional videos to storytime, museum educators and staff are pumping out kid content on several social media platforms: at 10:15 a.m., Science guru Mr.O shares a new hands-on activity on Facebook; Catch English language storytime on Instagram at 11:15 a.m.; tune in for an educator moment on Facebook at 12:15 p.m.; for bilingual storytime, head the museum’s Instagram page at 1:15 p.m.; and toddler time at 3:15 p.m. on YouTube rounds out the programming.

Lone Star Flight Museum

After Houston’s The Lone Star Flight Museum shuttered its doors amid growing COVID-19 concerns, the museum began streaming behind-the-scenes exhibit tours, tutorials and demonstrations. Recent videos include an in-depth look at a NASA rover, a STEM paper airplane tutorial and a virtual fly along with a skydiving team. Videos are available on their Facebook page.

Houston Museum of Natural Science

The museum is posting educational videos to its Facebook page daily. The videos include hands-on demonstrations, science lessons and DIY science projects kids can do at home. Recent video topics include how to create a DIY volcano in a bottle and an education video on sound. Videos are uploaded to their Facebook page.

Dallas Museum of Art

On the museum’s website, you can browse more than 25,000 works of art from all cultures and time periods spanning 5,000 years.

Thinkery

The Thinkery, Austin's Children's Museum, began streaming a new series of instructional videos titled Thinkery At Home, which features children’s activities, experiments, storytime and crafts kiddos can do at home using materials likely lying around the house.

Witte Museum

The San Antonio museum announced it’s is staff is currently developing a series of education videos for kiddos holed up at home. Keep an eye on the museum’s Facebook page for updates.

We will update this list as new information becomes available. Do you know a Texas museum offering children’s programming to entertain and education kiddos while they’re at home? Tell us about it in the comments or email us click2houston@kprc.com.