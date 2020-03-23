HOUSTON – As spring break comes to an end, thousands of students in and around the Houston-area will have to continue their education from home as the nation continues its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Local school districts will have to transition from in-class instruction to online and distance learning until it is safe to return to the classroom setting.

Here’s how Houston-area school districts are planning to provide online education to its students:

BHISD will continue providing education through its Distance Learning plan, accessible to students via Google Classrooms.

The school district says it is following Gov. Greg Abbott’s recommendation that schools remain closed through April 3 and will determine if it will resume in-person classes at 2 p.m. Friday. Although, it announced that it is probable for distance learning to continue after the recommended date.

CCISD will continue providing education using the Itslearning platform. The school district has issued computer devices to its students from grades 6 through 12 and is offering options for free internet access.

In-class instruction is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, April 13 but a re-evaluation will take place a week prior.

CFISD plans to implement a Learning at Home program and is offering extended learning resources for students in early childhood through 12th-grade.

The school district has scheduled in-class instruction to resume Monday, April 13.

DISD will provide its students with online learning resources and programs for grades PreK through 12. As well as other programs to aid those students without technology, or those who have speech impediments or dyslexia.

The school district has scheduled in-class instruction to resume Monday, April 13, but will re-assess the decision a week prior.

FBISD has launched an At-Home Learning website so students in grades PreK through 12 can access educational resources and activities to engage in learning while at home.

The school district plans to resume in-class instruction Monday, April 13.

FISD plans to provide instruction through the learning management system Canvas.

The school district has suspended normal operations through Friday, April 10.

GPISD will be providing its students with online learning opportunities and take-home learning packets for those students who do not have an electronic device or internet access. To learn more about both options, click here.

The school district has suspended normal operations through Friday, April 10.

GCCISD will provide instruction for students in PreK through 2nd grade through Seesaw, while students in grades 3 through 12 will be using Google Classroom. If students do not have access to a computer or the internet, it will try to provide alternative methods including checking out technology or providing at-home resources and packets.

The school district has suspended normal operations until Friday, April 10.

HISD has launched the HISD @ H.O.M.E program for remote learning which students can access using computers, laptops, tablets, iPads and smartphones. Students without access to technology will be provided with paper-based curriculum resources.

The school district has extended school closures through Friday, April 10.

KISD will use the online learning platform, Canvas, for students from grades 6 through 12 beginning on Monday, March 23. Students in grades Pre-K through 5th will receive lessons and assignments through the Elementary Curriculum & Instruction online learning platform.

The school district will be postponing the opening of all campuses until at least Monday, April 13.

MISD will continue providing education through student learning plans. Students in grades 5 through 12 will take lessons through Canvas. Links for all plans can be found on the district’s website under the Student Learning Resources section.

The school district says all campuses will remain closed through Friday, April 10 with a plan to reevaluate April 6.

LPISD will offer its students online instruction through its Educational Outreach learning plan beginning Wednesday, March 25. Weekly lesson plans will be posted on each campus website under the tab labeled Educational Outreach.

Parents of students who don’t have access to a smart device or internet will need to fill out a survey to be provided with the necessary equipment.

The school district has suspended normal operations until atleast Friday, April 10.

LCISD will be providing its students with remote and continued learning opportunities through ClassLink. If students need assistance accessing a smart device or internet, parents are encouraged to contact the campus principal by email.

The school district will remain closed through Friday, April 10.

NCISD is working to implement continued learning plans for its students. Teachers will provide parents with more details regarding the next steps for instruction, learning materials, and resources via phone calls and emails.

The school district has scheduled classes to resume Monday, April 20, after its scheduled spring break.

PISD plans to provide instruction through the learning management system Clever, which has various online resources. As well as giving students access to its library and instructional materials.

The school district will remain closed through Friday, April 10.

PISD will continue instruction through its remote learning website which includes online textbooks, lessons, activities and additional resources for its students.

The school district will remain closed through Friday, April 10.

SBISD plans to launch its Digital Backpack program to keep students engaged through eLearning.

The school district has suspended normal operations through Friday, April 10.

SMSD plans to use its virtual learning website which has various online platforms and resources to ensure students continue learning from home.

The school district has suspended normal operations through Friday, April 10.

TCISD distributed curriculum packages and technology devices for those students who don’t already have access to a school or home device Friday. Students will access their assignments through Canvas.

The school district has suspended normal operations through Friday, April 10.

TISD plans to provide education through various remote learning academic resources. Students in grades 1 through 12 will be using Google Classroom.

The school district plans to keep schools closed through Friday, April 10.