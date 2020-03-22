IAH closes TSA checkpoints at Terminal B

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) officials said today that TSA checkpoints at Terminal B will close on Sunday evening and remain closed until further notice.

Passengers will have to use TSA checkpoints at Terminal A or C to get to Terminal B through the IAH Skyway or subway.

Also, the two TSA checkpoints at Terminal A will be consolidated to the south location. There will be one standard lane for security screening, one PreCheck lane and one airline employee dedicated lane.

At Terminal A North, the checkpoint will only be staffed with TSA personnel for the exit only. Airport employees will direct travelers away from the north checkpoint and direct them to the south checkpoint location.