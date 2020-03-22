B&B Butchers hosts fundraiser, gives all funds to hourly employees

HOUSTON – Like many restaurants, B&B Butchers & Restaurant cannot support hourly staff after lawmakers asked all restaurants and bars to cease dine-in dining this week. The move is to support social distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, B&B Butchers’ hourly employees will get relief as the restaurant will host a weekly BBQ fundraiser.

Owner Benjamin Berg said the managerial staff will run a drive-thru style and serve barbecue plates to customers. All of the proceeds will go to the company’s hourly staff.

Berg projects each weekend the fundraiser could raise anywhere up to $30,000 or more.

“I have a lot of management right now that really wants to help out their staff,” Berg said. “They’re the backbone of our company.”

The rain Saturday didn’t keep customers away. Many cars lined down Washington Avenue headed to the fundraiser.

“It brought me to tears to see five blocks of cars in line for this,” said Brittany O’Brien. “Great on them, but great on Houston for coming to support.”

B&B Butchers is still open throughout the week offering the full menu for take-out.

“It just shows you, especially in Houston, people just pull together," Berg said.

How to support

Where: B&B Butchers & Restaurant: 1814 Washington Ave., Houston 77007

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until further notice

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.,