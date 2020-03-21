58ºF

WATCH: Italian hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 infected patients

A patient in a biocontainment unit is carried on a stretcher at the Columbus Covid 2 Hospital in Rome, Monday, March 16, 2020. The new Columbus Covid 2 Hospital, an area fully dedicated to the COVID-19 cases at the Gemelli university polyclinic, opened today with 21 new ICU units and 32 new beds, in order to support the regional health authorities in trying to contain the pandemic. Sign at top in Italian reads "Admission COVID 19". For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A sorrow video is revealing how out of control the coronavirus pandemic has become in Northern Italy.

In the video, patients can be seen being treated in close proximity to one another as the hospital has become too overwhelmed to place everyone in individual rooms.

Some patients are even being held in hallways and waiting rooms due to crowding.

Doctors tell Sky News this is unlike anything they’ve witnessed before, comparing COVID-19 more to pneumonia than the seasonal flu.

According to a report by Business Insider, as of Saturday, the toll in Italy has risen by 793 in just 24-hours, totaling to 4,825 deaths related to coronavirus.

