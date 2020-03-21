WATCH: Italian hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 infected patients

A sorrow video is revealing how out of control the coronavirus pandemic has become in Northern Italy.

In the video, patients can be seen being treated in close proximity to one another as the hospital has become too overwhelmed to place everyone in individual rooms.

Some patients are even being held in hallways and waiting rooms due to crowding.

Doctors tell Sky News this is unlike anything they’ve witnessed before, comparing COVID-19 more to pneumonia than the seasonal flu.

According to a report by Business Insider, as of Saturday, the toll in Italy has risen by 793 in just 24-hours, totaling to 4,825 deaths related to coronavirus.