Here is where to get tested for coronavirus in Houston and how much it cost
HOUSTON – The options for people to get tested for it continues to grow, as the City of Houston and Harris County look to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Option 1
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city will open a testing facility at Butler Stadium Friday. This location will focus on first-responders and healthcare workers.
Price: not disclosed
Option 2
A drive-thru testing operation opened Thursday morning at United Memorial Medical Center in Harris County. The testing is free and only for those experiencing symptoms.
Price: Free
Option 3
Legacy Community Health has opened several satellite clinics.
Officials said if you have insurance, they’ll process it. If you are able to pay, they’ll do a sliding scale. However if you’re not able to pay, they will still work with you.
Price: Varies, based on insurance
Option 4
Next Level Urgent Care will begin drive-thru testing Friday morning at several locations across the area.
With insurance you are looking at your co-pay. Without insurance, it’ll be a self-pay rate of $200.
PRICE: Insurance co-pay or $200 without insurance
See a map of all the testing locations in the Houston area so far:
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.