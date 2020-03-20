Here is where to get tested for coronavirus in Houston and how much it cost

HOUSTON – The options for people to get tested for it continues to grow, as the City of Houston and Harris County look to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Option 1

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city will open a testing facility at Butler Stadium Friday. This location will focus on first-responders and healthcare workers.

Price: not disclosed

Option 2

A drive-thru testing operation opened Thursday morning at United Memorial Medical Center in Harris County. The testing is free and only for those experiencing symptoms.

Price: Free

Option 3

Legacy Community Health has opened several satellite clinics.

Officials said if you have insurance, they’ll process it. If you are able to pay, they’ll do a sliding scale. However if you’re not able to pay, they will still work with you.

Price: Varies, based on insurance

Option 4

Next Level Urgent Care will begin drive-thru testing Friday morning at several locations across the area.

With insurance you are looking at your co-pay. Without insurance, it’ll be a self-pay rate of $200.

PRICE: Insurance co-pay or $200 without insurance

See a map of all the testing locations in the Houston area so far: