Here are closures on 610 you need to know about this weekend
Here is a look at weekend closures you should be aware of:
610 West Loop
Location: Northbound Connector Ramp to IH-69 SOUTHWEST Northbound and Southbound
Lanes affected: Total closure
Duration: Closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the morning of March 24.
Detours: Motorist to take connectors to IH 69 Southbound. Take exit to Chimney Rock Rd. U-turn at Chimney Rock Rd. onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes.
Location: Northbound from San Felipe to Woodway Dr.
Lanes affected: 2 inside lanes
Duration: Closed continuously from 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Detours: Use feeder roads
610 East Loop
Location: Southbound from Turning Basin Dr. to Port of Houston.
Lanes affected: 3 InsidelLanes
Duration: Closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Saturday.
Detours: Use feeder roads
610 North Loop
Location: Westbound from Homestead Road to Hirsch Road
Lanes affected: 3 inside lanes
Duration: Closed nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Saturday to Tuesday.
Detours: Use feeder roads
