Here are closures on 610 you need to know about this weekend

Here is a look at weekend closures you should be aware of:

610 West Loop

Location: Northbound Connector Ramp to IH-69 SOUTHWEST Northbound and Southbound

Lanes affected: Total closure

Duration: Closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the morning of March 24.

Detours: Motorist to take connectors to IH 69 Southbound. Take exit to Chimney Rock Rd. U-turn at Chimney Rock Rd. onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes.

Location: Northbound from San Felipe to Woodway Dr.

Lanes affected: 2 inside lanes

Duration: Closed continuously from 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Detours: Use feeder roads

610 East Loop

Location: Southbound from Turning Basin Dr. to Port of Houston.

Lanes affected: 3 InsidelLanes

Duration: Closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Saturday.

Detours: Use feeder roads

610 North Loop

Location: Westbound from Homestead Road to Hirsch Road

Lanes affected: 3 inside lanes

Duration: Closed nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Saturday to Tuesday.

Detours: Use feeder roads