Heights restaurant delivering dozens of free meals to doctors and nurses during coronavirus crisis

HOUSTON – Be More Pacific in the Heights is doing their part to help those on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Filipino-style restaurant has only been open about three weeks but is focused on preparing and delivering meals to nurses and doctors in the Houston area.

“We’re trying to provide them the food they need," said General Manager Brian Caispe.

So far the restaurant said it has provided about 50 meals to the staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center and Tomball Regional through donations.

Server Makayla Byrne said the restaurant’s generosity wasn’t a surprise. She explained she wasn’t even getting paid to come in but wanted to do her part.

“I feel inclined to come in, especially cause people on the front lines they have no means of taking the off time to food,” she said.

Be More Pacific said they plan to deliver another 50 meals to the Texas Children’s Hospital Saturday and another 35 meals to Methodist Hospital Monday.

The restaurant has asked the public for more donations. They said they are willing to continue cooking as long as people are willing to contribute.

To donate, visit their website at www.bemorepacifickitchenandbar.com or call them at 832-582-5264.