Local charity gives away 400 free laptops for students during coronavirus crisis

HOUSTON – Comp-U-Dopt, a high-tech-oriented charity, works with low-income families to provide them with computers. The nonprofit has become essential to families as school districts have switched to distance learning, in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Hard-working parents like Samantha Miller are desperately trying to get laptop computers for the children. Thanks to Comp-U-Dopt, Miller’s children are getting a free laptop to use at home.

“I just think this is an amazing thing, for this charity, for these people to actually give us this beautiful laptop absolutely free," Samantha said. “I had my hours cut big time at work, and there is no way I could afford this right now.”

Comp-U-Dopt has about 400 computers to give away to students.

“We will continue to give them until we run out," said CEO Megan Steckly.

Comp-U-Dopt takes donations of computers from private citizens and corporations and wipes them free of all information. The group then refurbishes the computers and gives them away to families in need.

How to get a free laptop?

If you would like to register to get a free laptop computer for your children, you must log onto the Comp-U-Dopt website at noon daily to register.

The demand for these machines is incredibly high, so you may need to try this for several days or more.

The laptops are being given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. Therefore, the first to register each day will be the most likely to get one of these computers.

The website to contact to register is www.comp-u-dopt.org.