Ask 2: With schools in the area closed due to the novel coronavirus, do we still need to slow down in school zones when the lights are flashing?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: “With schools in the area closed due to the novel coronavirus, do we still need to slow down in school zones when the lights are flashing?”

The answer: The simple answer to this question is this: Always follow the law in school zones -- all year long and, yes, even during the coronavirus outbreak. Slow down when the lights are flashing. Observe the posted speed limit. According to the Harris County Municipal Court, speed limit restrictions in school zones are always enforceable.

Even though schools may be shuttered during the current health crisis, it would not be unusual to find children walking or playing near a school building or playground. With that in mind, drivers should always be extremely cautious in school zones.

The same applies for the summer months. Summer school or other activities are common in and around school buildings outside of the normal school year, and children are a common sight. Obey posted speed limits then, too.

So, to clear: Observe all speed limits in school zones! It’s better to take a few extra seconds driving through a school zone than to cause an auto-pedestrian accident. And, if you do get caught speeding, good luck trying to talk your way out of a ticket. Coronavirus or not.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.