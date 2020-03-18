When you can get groceries delivered or ready for curbside pickup from HEB and Kroger stores around Houston

HOUSTON – H-E-B and Kroger stores in Texas are working to promote social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus by encouraging customers to purchase groceries through their delivery and curbside pickup services.

Since grocery shopping is in high demand at the moment, the supermarkets have implemented limits on certain items to help protect the supply chain in Texas like many other businesses across the state.

But how long will it take you to get groceries delivered or be ready to pick up at curbside?

We put in online orders at a variety of stores across Houston on Wednesday morning. Here’s what we found:

H-E-B

H-E-B charges a $5 delivery for its delivery service and offers free curbside pick up.

Delivery times and curbside pick up times were the same for most of the locations below.

Fairmont Parkway H‑E‑B in Pasadena

If you order Wednesday from the H-E-B store located at 6210 Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena you won’t get your groceries until Tuesday, March 24.

This store had curbside pick up available on the same date as above.

Pearland Market H-E-B

If you order Wednesday from the H-E-B store located at 2710 Pearland Parkway in Pearland you won’t get your groceries until Saturday, March 28.

This store had curbside pick up available on Saturday, March 28.

Buffalo Market H‑E‑B in Houston

If you order Wednesday from the H-E-B store located at 5225 A Buffalo Speedway in Houston you won’t get your groceries until Sunday, March 29.

This store had curbside pick up available on Sunday, March 29.

Friendswood H‑E‑B

If you order Wednesday from the H-E-B store located at 701 West Parkwood Avenue in Friendswood you won’t get your groceries until Sunday, March 29.

This store had curbside pick up available on Sunday, March 29.

Sugar Land Market H-E-B

If you order Wednesday from the H-E-B store located at 530 Highway 6 in Sugar Land you won’t get your groceries until Sunday, March 29.

This store had curbside pick-up available for Wednesday, April 1.

Katy Market H-E-B

If you order today from the H-E-B store located at 25675 Nelson Way in Katy you won’t get your groceries until Tuesday, March 31.

This store had curbside pick-up available six days earlier for Wednesday, March 25.

More info: To find out the delivery wait times of your neighborhood H-E-B simply go to the store’s website, click on the “Curbside & Delivery" tab, select the delivery option and input your home address.

Kroger

Kroger’s delivery prices vary depending on the location, while its curbside pick up service is offered for free at the moment. The store lets you know which items are available for delivery and pickup but only shows availability for the next four days.

Oak Forest Kroger in Houston

If you order Wednesday from the Kroger store located at 1352 W 43rd Street in Houston you won’t get your groceries until Saturday, March 21 for a $11.95 delivery fee.

This store had curbside pick up available on Saturday, March 21.

Spencer Square Kroger in Pasadena

If you order Wednesday from the Kroger store located at 3550 Spencer Highway in Pasadena you can get your groceries delivered the same day for a $9.95 delivery fee.

This store had curbside pick up available until Saturday, March 21.

Autumn Creek Kroger in Friendswood

If you order Wednesday from the Kroger store located at 3135 FM 528 Rd in Friendswood you won’t get your groceries until after four days when new dates become available for a $11.95 delivery fee.

This store didn’t have curbside pick up available in the next four days.

Kroger in Katy

If you order Wednesday from the Kroger store located at 9806 Gaston Road in Katy you won’t get your groceries until after four days when new dates become available for a $11.95 delivery fee.

This store didn’t have curbside pick up available in the next four days.

Cullen Kroger in Pearland

If you order Wednesday from the Kroger store located at 8323 Broadway Street in Pearland you won’t get your groceries until after four days when new dates become available for a $11.95 delivery fee.

This store didn’t have curbside pick up available in the next four days.

Sweetwater Kroger in Sugar Land

If you tried to order Wednesday from the Kroger store located at 4825 Sweetwater Boulevard in Sugar Land there is no availability for the next four days. Their delivery fee is $11.95.

This store didn’t have curbside pick up available in the next four days.

More info: To find out the delivery wait times of your neighborhood Kroger you must have an account.

Once signed in, simply go to the store’s website, search your store by zip code, select the “Start Shopping” option under the delivery section option, add items to your cart, click the cart and input your home address, once done select the “Check Out Delivery Times” option.