REPORTS: Halliburton furloughs 3,500 Houston workers amid falling oil prices

HOUSTON – Top U.S. oilfield services provider Halliburton will reportedly furlough 3,500 employees in Houston for 60 days as shale producers slash spending amid falling oil prices.

The affected employees will alternate working one-week on and one-week off during the two-month period, according to a report by Reuters. A spokeswoman told the publication that while employees will keep their benefits during the furlough, they will not be paid for the weeks they don’t work.

Non-conventional producers are expected to reduce their investments by 25-50% of planned spending this year, according to a report by Oil and Gas Magazine.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.