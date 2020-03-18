Comcast offers free wifi hotspots during coronavirus shutdown
HOUSTON – Comcast is offering wifi hotspots available nationwide due to the coronavirus.
The hotspots will be available with no data caps, disconnects or late fees and speeds will increase to 3 Mbps. This allows parents and students to have access to news and educational content.
Once at a hotspot, select “xfinitywifi” network name from the wifi menu, then launch the preferred browser.
To find an Xfinity WiFi Hotspot, check the hotspot location map at wifi.xfinity.com or download the Xfinity WiFi Hotspots app from the App Store or Google Play.
