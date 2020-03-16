Looking for food delivery services now that Harris County restaurants have suspend dine-in? Here’s a list of what’s available in Houston.

Now that Harris County has ordered all bars and clubs to close and restaurants to suspend dine-in for the next 15 days at least, you may be wondering what delivery options are available in Houston?

The answer: Lots.

Here are links to the different food delivery services available in the Houston market:

Favor: It’s an on-demand delivery company offering anything delivered in under an hour and has expanded to 50 cities across Texas.

Door Dash: They are an on-demand prepared food delivery service featuring hundreds of local restaurants.

Uber Eats: They have hundreds of restaurants to choose from and you can scroll through the feed or search for a particular restaurant or cuisine.

Grub Hub: They feature over 300,000 restaurants. Their portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.

Houston Food To You: They deliver in Uptown/Galleria area, Highland Park, River Oaks, Upper Kirby, Greenway Plaza, Montrose, Midtown, the Heights, Westchase, West University, Rice Village, the Museum District and Memorial.

Postmates: They enable anyone to have anything delivered on-demand. They connect customers with local couriers who can deliver anything from any store or restaurant in minutes.

Grocery delivery services

Want to cook at home but you don’t want to go to the grocery store? Here are the grocery stores that offer delivery and curbside services in the Houston area:

H-E-B

Kroger

Walmart

Target

Amazon