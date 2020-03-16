74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

74ºF

Local News

Dallas ISD decides to close schools ‘indefinitely’

Tags: coronavirus
The teachers' room is vacated in Zelk Zoltan Bilingual Primary School in Nyiregyhaza, northeastern Hungary, Monday, March 16, 2020. From today, primary and secondary schools stay closed to students as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus. Lessons will be delivered through the internet, and teachers' instructions will continue remotely. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)
The teachers' room is vacated in Zelk Zoltan Bilingual Primary School in Nyiregyhaza, northeastern Hungary, Monday, March 16, 2020. From today, primary and secondary schools stay closed to students as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus. Lessons will be delivered through the internet, and teachers' instructions will continue remotely. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP) (MTVA - Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund)

NBC 5 in Dallas is reporting that Dallas ISD schools will close “indefinitely.”

The move is being made as the spread of coronavirus worsens.

The district announced the move on Monday and said the decision follows advice from the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department.

“We recognize the significant impact this extended closure will have on the entire community, especially families who depend on the district for critical services,” the district said in a release.

The district has activated at-home learning and said teachers are prepared to begin distance instruction, and Dallas ISD Food and Child Nutrition Services will distribute meals at select campus locations.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.