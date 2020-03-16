Dallas ISD decides to close schools ‘indefinitely’

NBC 5 in Dallas is reporting that Dallas ISD schools will close “indefinitely.”

The move is being made as the spread of coronavirus worsens.

The district announced the move on Monday and said the decision follows advice from the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department.

“We recognize the significant impact this extended closure will have on the entire community, especially families who depend on the district for critical services,” the district said in a release.

The district has activated at-home learning and said teachers are prepared to begin distance instruction, and Dallas ISD Food and Child Nutrition Services will distribute meals at select campus locations.