White House holds coronavirus task force press briefing Sunday evening
The White House held a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing Sunday.
In a tweet Sunday announcing the press briefing, President Trump said, “we are working closely with the Governors of our Country’s great States, which are a very big factor.”
There will be a News Conference by the CoronaVirus Task Force today at the White House, 5 P.M. @VP We are working closely with the Governors of our Country’s great States, which are a very big factor. They are working hard, along with us, to get the job properly done.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020
