83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

83ºF

Local News

White House holds coronavirus task force press briefing Sunday evening

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: national
President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, White House Coronavirus Task Force held a press conference March 16, 2020.
President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, White House Coronavirus Task Force held a press conference March 16, 2020. (WDIV)

The White House held a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing Sunday.

In a tweet Sunday announcing the press briefing, President Trump said, “we are working closely with the Governors of our Country’s great States, which are a very big factor.”

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: