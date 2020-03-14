This is when H-E-B and Kroger will be open and store changes they are making because of the coronavirus

H-E-B announced that it will temporarily reduce hours of operation and is adjusting services.

“To prepare our stores to better serve our customers, all H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Mi Tienda and Central Market stores in the Houston area will shift to modified hours, closing at 8 p.m. today," the retail change announced. "Starting tomorrow, March 14 we will shift to modified hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.”

The change is intended to help keep shelves stocked and ensure customers can secure the products they need.

Meanwhile, Kroger’s in Houston are open mostly from 6 a.m.-midnight though some stores are closing at 8 or 9 p.m. You can find a list of store hours and locations here.

Kroger’s CEO Rodney McMullen outlined a variety of steps his stores were taking:

• Limited the number of cold, flu and sanitary products per order.

• Cleaning commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and food service counters, and cleaning shelves when restocking products.

• Adding extra hand sanitizer at cashier stations, food service counters, and all Pharmacy, The Little Clinic and Starbucks locations.

• Wiping down shopping carts, baskets and equipment.