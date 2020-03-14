Licensing for out-of-state medical professional gets fast-tracked by Abbot

Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday said the Texas Medical Board and the Texas Board of Nursing would fast-track the temporary licensing of out-of-state physicians, physician assistants, certain retired physicians, nurses, and other license types to assist in Texas’ response to coronavirus.

The move is part of the State of Disaster declaration.

“By utilizing TMB and TBN’s disaster emergency licensure rule, Texas will have an increased supply of health care professionals who will be able to provide necessary in-person and telemedicine services to Texans across the state,” Abbott said. “I am grateful to the Texas Medical Board, the Texas Board of Nursing, and medical professionals across the Lone Star State who are willing to provide important care to Texans and ensure that patients have access to the resources they need. These rules play a key role in Texas’ continued efforts to support our communities and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.”

TMB will allow out-of-state physicians to obtain a Texas limited emergency license or hospital-to-hospital credentialing through the time period of the Governor’s Disaster Declaration. Other types of out-of-state health care professionals regulated by TMB may also receive temporary licenses.

Additionally, TMB is encouraging retired physicians who are Texas residents with licenses that have been placed on official retired status for less than two years to apply for a return to active status.