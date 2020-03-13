Thousands board cruise ships in Galveston Thursday, despite coronavirus warnings

GALVESTON, Texas – Despite all the warnings and worry about the coronavirus, at the Port of Galveston on Thursday, it looked like business as usual.

Thousands of people were seen boarding the Carnival cruise ship Dream, bound for Mexico. It departed at 4:45 p.m. Thursday but before they left, some passengers talked to KPRC 2.

Ann Bedford and her husband Michael took their two daughters on the cruise and are not concerned about the coronavirus appearing on their cruise ship.

“I am not afraid. We are going on vacation," Ann said.

Others on this cruise feel the same.

“I think the whole coronavirus thing is overblown. Blown out of proportion. We’re just going to go to Mexico and have a good time," said Christina Dunn, another traveler.

In Galveston, where not a single case of coronavirus has been detected in anyone, lots of tourists could be seen walking the streets, visiting restaurants and checking out the beach.

City Manager Brian Maxwell said Galveston is taking all precautions necessary to keep residents safe, but at this point, business does not appear to have dropped off in any sizeable way over the last couple weeks.

Only time will tell what the economic outlook for Galveston will be, in the coming weeks.

City officials are hoping that the many people who are not traveling out the country or even out of Texas will instead plan a staycation in Galveston over spring break.