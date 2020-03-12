Hey, hey, hey: This ‘Saved by the Bell’-themed Airbnb in Texas is a haven for ’90s nostalgia

Hey, hey, hey millennials: Gotta hankering for all the trappings of your childhood? Get your fix with a stay at a “Saved by the Bell”-themed Airbnb inspired by ‘90s nostalgia.

The creation of owners Jeremy and Kelsey, the pad dubbed “The Slater” (a name inspired by hit sitcom “Saved by the Bell”) is a nineties kid’s dream home.

The home sports unreal aesthetics, including a dining room inspired by the Max (the diner in “Saved by the Bell"), a stash of ’90s films and sitcoms featuring 7 VHS tapes-worth of “Saved By the Bell” episodes, with commercials, a Nintendo 64 and more nineties throwbacks. In one bedroom, “New Kid on the Block” posters plaster the walls. Out in the hall, a Blockbuster sign reminds visitors that there was an age before Netflix, and outside, stands a Big Mac jail from an old McDonald’s playground.

Located in Dallas’s Lower Greenville area, the listing is a short drive from several tourist hot spots.

Owners Jeremy and Kelsey boast the title “Superhosts,” a designation reserved for Aribnb hosts considered a cut above the rest.

On the listing’s Airbnb page, dozens of comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“This place is amazing,” wrote Tim, who stayed in March 2020. “The Slater magically captures all the positive nostalgia and memories from your childhood and makes you feel like a kid again. The good part. The carefree, eat cereal on a Saturday morning watching cartoons, good. Not only that but when you’re ready to go out an Adult, everything you could ask for is the perfect distance away and easily accessible. The hosts are super quick to answer and give tips oh the best places to visit and eat at as well!! Will def stay again!!”

Others enjoyed the stash of sugary sweets in the kitchen, which features a stockpile of pop tarts and a cereal bar.

“Expect to be transformed back to a time where the only thing that mattered was Saturday morning cartoons and a bowl of cereal,” wrote Anatalie, who stayed in February 2020. “Jeremy & Kelsey did an amazing job curating this space with authentic relics from the past. Having the kitchen stocked with cereal and pop tarts was a great touch!”

The Slater currently rents for $131 a night. For more information or to book a stay, head here.

If The Slater is booked out the wazoo, consider a stay in the ‘80s-themed digs next door: The McFly, an airbnb in the same duplex (The name is a nod to 1980s sci-fi classic “Back to the Future”). The rad pad sports a pastel color palette and tons of nostalgic knickknacks including an original, working NES nintendo, a phone box, and, a vintage Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle arcade game. Cowabunga, dudes! The McFly currently rents for $119 nightly.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about this phat space when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside.

