15-year-old boy shot during drive-by at family park in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot Tuesday night during a drive-by at a family park in southeast Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. at Ingrando Park along Keller Street.

Houston police said a white Jeep drive by the park and someone inside fired several shots. Police said one of the bullets struck the teen in the leg. Investigators said he is expected to survive.

Police are searching for the gunman and Jeep.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.