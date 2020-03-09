Parishioners at St. Cecilia Catholic church react to positive coronavirus patient who attended Mass

HOUSTON – Dozens attended Mass at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Sunday after news that one of the Houston area individuals that tested positive for the virus.

“There’s no way in heck I will not come to Mass to receive my Lord, that’s the most important thing to me,” said parishioner Lorena Rodel.

The church informed the public Friday that the individual attended 5:30 pm Ash Wednesday Mass on February 26.

Houston Health officials said anyone sitting within six feet of the individual may have been exposed and are asked to call Houston Health at 713-439-6000. They are requesting Parishioners to monitor for symptoms until March 11.

The church is taking precautions of their own.

“The Diocese of Galveston Houston has put out guidance,“ said parishioner Bob Stephan. “We discontinued using the vessel for the body of Christ, the blood of Christ, so we’ve changed some things.”

Parishioners are also asked to replace handshakes during the sign of peace for a smile to their neighbor.

The church said it has cleaned the area thoroughly and released a statement on Facebook.