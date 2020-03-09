Police search for suspects involved in violent purse snatching in Montgomery County

NEW CANEY, Texas – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a violent purse snatching in Montgomery County.

Police said the incident happened on Feb. 25 at around 5:30 p.m. when the victim left the Union Kitchen restaurant located in the 23000 block of Eastex Freeway.

While the victim was opening her door to her vehicle, a man who hasn’t been identified exited a white four-door Chrysler sedan, ran up to her and hit her over the head with a gun, which caused her to fall to the ground. The suspect then took the woman’s purse and then ran back to the vehicle and jumped into the backseat.

The woman tried to run after the suspect’s vehicle, but police said she stopped when the suspect fired a round towards her.

Police said the victim suffered an injury to her head that caused bleeding after being hit in the head with the suspect’s gun. According to police, the suspect’s shoes fell off as he exited the vehicle and were recovered by officers. A 45-caliber casing from the suspect’s weapon was also recovered at the scene, police said. Shortly after the robbery, police said the suspect’s iPad was tracked near the Greyhound Bus Station, but was never located.

The suspect has been described as being a black male between the ages of 30 to 35 years old that was wearing a red pullover and dark pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org/.