2 dead after an officer-involved shooting at Deerbrook Mall in Humble

HOUSTON – Two people were killed after a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend at Deerbrook Mall, according to Humble Police Department.

A man and woman were arguing when the man pulled out a weapon on the woman in the parking lot of the Sears, police said. The incident escalated when the police arrived on the scene.

Police said the suspect ran. A Good Samaritan ran after the suspect, and the suspect shot the Good Samaritan. Then the officer shot the suspect, police said.

Both the suspect and the Good Samaritan were shot and killed.

Humble PD is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.