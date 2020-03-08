Precinct 7 sergeant injured in Missouri City crash Sunday morning, officials say

A Harris County Precinct 7 sergeant was injured in a two-car crash Sunday morning, official say.

The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 14300 block of Hillcroft Avenue at the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue and Beltway 8 in Missouri City.

A driver T-boned the sergeant in the intersection, according to officials.

Both the sergeant and the other driver involved in the crash were rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital. According to officials, the deputy began going in and out consciousness upon arrival.

The other driver suffered lacerations to his face. He was placed under arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to officials.