FBCSO: 2 adults, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Fort Bend County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after four people were found dead at a home early Sunday morning, officials said.
HOUSTON – Fort Bend County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after four people were found dead at a home early Sunday morning, officials said.

Two adults, a man and woman, and two children were found dead inside the home, according to officials.

The incident happened at a residence in the 9200 block of Sabastian Drive.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

