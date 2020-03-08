FBCSO: 2 adults, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Published: March 8, 2020, 6:12 am Updated: March 8, 2020, 6:40 am

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after four people were found dead at a home early Sunday morning, officials said.

Two adults, a man and woman, and two children were found dead inside the home, according to officials.

The incident happened at a residence in the 9200 block of Sabastian Drive.

