Port Arthur man seen in viral video licking Blue Bell ice cream sentenced to jail

HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Port Arthur man, who posted a viral video of him removing a Blue Bell ice cream carton from the store freezer and licking it last August, will serve time.

On Wednesday, D’Adrien Anderson was sentenced to 30 days in jail, according to USA Today. Anderson was also given an additional six-month jail term probated for two years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,565 in restitution to Blue Bell Creameries.

Walmart surveillance cameras showed Anderson took the Blue Bell ice cream from the freezer and bought it, which wasn’t captured in the social media video, authorities said.

During the investigation, Anderson went back to the Walmart with a receipt confirming he purchased the ice cream and did not put it back into the freezer, KFDM News reported.

Anderson told KFDM that he did the stunt only to get likes on Facebook, not to be malicious.

Anderson began serving his jail term immediately after sentencing.