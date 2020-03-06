73ºF

LifeFlight responds to crash involving ‘number of motorcycles’ on Katy Freeway at Park Ten

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

(Houston TranStar camera) (KPRC)

KATY, Texas – LifeFlight responded to a crash involving a “number of motorcycles” on the Katy Freeway at Park Ten Friday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported at 1:10 p.m. and it is unknown how many motorcyclists or vehicles were involved.

The crash temporarily closed three eastbound lanes. The entrance to the freeway’s express lane is currently blocked.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

