Construction worker hit, killed while putting out cones on Crosby Freeway, deputies say

CROSBY, Texas – A construction worker has died after authorities said he was hit by a passing vehicle in the Crosby area.

The incident happened before noon on Friday in the 13700 block of the Crosby Freeway, authorities said.

According to deputies, the man was putting out construction cones on the freeway entrance ramp when a driver lost control of the vehicle and hit him.

Deputies have not said what caused the driver to lose control.

This is a developing story.