Man’s body found inside burning car in parking lot of N. Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a man’s body was found inside of a burning car in north Houston.

Police said the Houston Fire Department responded to a car fire in the 4600 block of Werner Street. When they arrived at the scene, firefighters said they located the vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot. When firefighters said they saw the man’s body in the back of the vehicle, they called police.

At this time, investigators said they are not sure if the vehicle was stolen or if it belongs to the victim.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.