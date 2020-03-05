Employee dies after being trapped inside concrete hopper car in Rosenberg, sheriff’s deputies say

ROSENBERG, Texas – Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man died from being trapped inside a concrete hopper car at a plant Thursday morning, they said.

Deputies said the incident happened in Rosenberg near 59 and Daily Road at around 12:55 a.m.

According to deputies, a caller said the man was unconscious and they couldn’t see if he was breathing or had a pulse. When deputies arrived at the concrete plant, they found the victim trapped inside the hopper.

Crews said they had difficulty accessing the man, but were able to get to him. Deputies said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the man was an employee, but he hasn’t been identified. Authorities said they wanted to tell the victim’s family first.

