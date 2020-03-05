Investigation underway at Houston-area preschool after death of 5-year-old girl

HOUSTON – Investigators are looking into the death of a 5-year-old girl who stopped breathing while at Kleinbrook Community Preschool in northwest Harris County Wednesday evening.

The first report was made at about 4:30 p.m. and the girl was flown by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann hospital where she was pronounced dead, investigators said.

The cause of the girl’s death is under investigation but there were no obvious signs of trauma, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Autopsy results should clarify why the girl died. No charges have been filed at this time.

Representatives at George Bryan Christian School, which is listed as the owner of the property, declined to comment on Wednesday.

Child Protective Services is also investigating at the school, which is standard in the case of the death of a child.