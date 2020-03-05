59ºF

Local News

Fort Bend ISD will still hold classes this week and plans to disinfect campuses daily

FILE - This July 15, 2011, file photo shows Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York. A handful of companies are rising to new highs even as stock markets around the world tumble on worries about a rapidly spreading virus. Clorox is close to an all-time high after jumping Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, amid expectations that more homes and hospitals will use its disinfecting wipes, for example. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Aware that a man in Fort Bend County has the “first presumptive positive case of COVID-19,” the county’s school district said it still plans to continue to hold classes this week.

“The safety of our staff and students is always the top priority and we will continue to monitor and take the guidance of the CDC and local health officials,” the release said.

The district said they are prepared to assist families who have concerns about managing the health of their household. Spring Break in Fort Bend ISD is March 9-13.

The district plans to have its custodial staff continue to disinfect campuses daily with “hospital grade products."

The district wants to remind parents that March is still cold and flu season and families should take preventative measures to safeguard themselves from the spread of communicable diseases.

