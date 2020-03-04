Pearland park and ride program to end in April after just five months

PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland park and ride program will end in April, less than 6 months after launching in November, due to low ridership turnout, according to the Kerrville Bus Company.

The company said it decided to pull the plug on the program because it wasn’t cost-efficient for them. They needed at least 50 daily riders to keep the program but the company says it was only pulling 20 to 25 people per day.

Kerrville Bus Company said it was footing the bill for the program 100%.

The pilot park and ride program provided residents with a roundtrip bus ride to downtown Houston or the Medical Center for only $13 to $16, or a monthly pass for $250.

The city is expected to meet with other transportation providers to see if the program should be revived.