Here’s Tuesday’s schedule at the Houston Rodeo

The Houston Rodeo kicks off on Tuesday and there’s a full slate of things to do. Here’s a rundown:

8 a.m.

NCHA Cutting: $5,000 Novice Horse - NRG Arena

NCHA Cutting: $35,000 Non-Pro - NRG Arena

NCHA Cutting: $50,000 Amateur - NRG Arena

10 a.m.

Ranching & Wildlife Expo (closes at 7 p.m.) - NRG Center, East End 2nd Floor

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 6 p.m.) - The Junction

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

1 p.m.

Youth Cattle Show: American Aberdeen NRG Center – Main Arena (East Side)

Youth Steer Show: Wagyu NRG Center – Main Arena (West Side)

2:30 p.m.

Open Cattle Show: American Red Brangus NRG Center – Main Arena (West Side)

4 p.m.

Live Music: Keith Hickle - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

4:30 p.m.

Open Cattle Show: Red Angus NRG Center – Main Arena (East Side)

5 p.m.

Open Cattle Show: Hereford/Polled Hereford NRG Center – Main Arena (West Side)

5:30 p.m.

Cattle Sale: United Braford Breeders NRG Center – East Arena

6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Trent Cowie Band - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:45 p.m.

Super Series I Round 1, followed by Midland in concert - NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Josh Grider - The Hideout, NRG Park