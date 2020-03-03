Here’s Tuesday’s schedule at the Houston Rodeo
The Houston Rodeo kicks off on Tuesday and there’s a full slate of things to do. Here’s a rundown:
8 a.m.
NCHA Cutting: $5,000 Novice Horse - NRG Arena
NCHA Cutting: $35,000 Non-Pro - NRG Arena
NCHA Cutting: $50,000 Amateur - NRG Arena
10 a.m.
Ranching & Wildlife Expo (closes at 7 p.m.) - NRG Center, East End 2nd Floor
11 a.m.
Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 6 p.m.) - The Junction
The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction
1 p.m.
Youth Cattle Show: American Aberdeen NRG Center – Main Arena (East Side)
Youth Steer Show: Wagyu NRG Center – Main Arena (West Side)
2:30 p.m.
Open Cattle Show: American Red Brangus NRG Center – Main Arena (West Side)
4 p.m.
Live Music: Keith Hickle - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage
4:30 p.m.
Open Cattle Show: Red Angus NRG Center – Main Arena (East Side)
5 p.m.
Open Cattle Show: Hereford/Polled Hereford NRG Center – Main Arena (West Side)
5:30 p.m.
Cattle Sale: United Braford Breeders NRG Center – East Arena
6:30 p.m.
Live Music: Trent Cowie Band - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage
6:45 p.m.
Super Series I Round 1, followed by Midland in concert - NRG Stadium
10:15 p.m.
Live Music: Josh Grider - The Hideout, NRG Park
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.