Texas police department offers to test your meth for coronavirus before you use it

Despite methamphetamine being illegal to both possess and manufacture in Texas, the Johnson City Police Department is offering to test the drug for coronavirus prior to use.

The department took to Facebook to announce there’s reason to believe meth in Blanco County may be contaminated with the coronavirus.

In the clever post, the department pleads with users to have their meth tested. For those who don’t want to bring the drugs out of their home, the Johnson City Police Department offers in-home testing.

Many found the post amusing sharing comments “Thank goodness the cannabis wasn’t contaminated” and “Don’t Meth With Texas!”