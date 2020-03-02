PHOTO: See a closeup image of the pipe that burst in east Houston last week causing massive flooding, water boil notice
HOUSTON – Houston Public Works posted a photo Monday of the “culprit” responsible for Thursday’s water main break, which resulted in flooding and a city-wide water boil notice.
Crews are replacing the damaged 8-foot pipeline with a new one on Monday.
This is the culprit that caused the boil water notice & the new water line being installed. 🙏Our #MondayMotivation is everyone who worked around the clock to help. Thank you @houmayor, @TxDOT, @houstonpolice, @HoustonFire, @HoustonHealth, @MoPD_Houston, @HoustonOEM!💪😀💧 pic.twitter.com/LTbTNmUki8— Houston Public Works (@HouPublicWorks) March 2, 2020
The boil water notice was lifted Saturday morning.
A spokeswoman for Mayor Sylvester Turner said it will take crews about a week to complete repairs on the 8-foot water line that feeds water to the city from the Northeast Purification Plant.
